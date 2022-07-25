Hansal Mehta Tests Positive for Covid Again, Reveals ‘Symptoms Are Not Very Mild’

Hansal Mehta, who has helmed films like Citylights, Aligarh and Shahid, has revealed that he has tested positive for COVID. He took to his social media to share that he has contracted the novel coronavirus and that his symptoms are ‘not very mild’.

Taking to his Instagram story, Hansal Mehta wrote, “So I’ve tested Covid +ve. Symptoms are not very mild. Request all those in contact with me since the past few days take necessary steps. Stay safe please." See the post here:

Hansal Mehta joins the long list of celebs who have tested positive this year. Some weeks back, several celebs had tested positive for COVID, including Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kartik Aaryan had tested positive, and recovered quickly. TV actor Nikki Tamboli had also contracted the coronavirus and revealed that she had heavy symptoms, including difficulty in breathing.

This is the second time that Hansal Mehta has tested positive for the virus. Earlier, in 2021, he had revealed that six people in his house had tested positive and wrote, “Six people in my home, including me, were COVID positive. Our son was critical. But we were helpless as we were sick too. Thankfully, we were in Mumbai where hospital beds, oxygen and medicines were available. We are all hopefully now on the road to recovery."

Back in May, Hansal Mehta had married his long-time partner, Safeena Husain. Sharing some pictures from the solemnising ceremony, he wrote, “So after 17 years, two children, watching our sons growing up and chasing our respective dreams we decided to get hitched. As always in life this was also impromptu and unplanned. Our vows however were truthful and but for this little ceremony they would never have been said. Ultimately love prevails over all else. And it has…"

