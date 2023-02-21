Faraaz, directed by Hansal Mehta, was released on February 3 and received mixed reviews from critics. This film is based on the 2016 Dhaka attack wherein 22 people, mostly foreigners were killed and seven terrorists were sentenced to death. Faraaz has hit troubled waters in Bangladesh, where the High Court passed an order on Monday (February 20) banning it. According to this order, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (BTRC) is directed to ban the streaming of Faraaz on online platforms in the country.

The bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir passed this order after hearing a writ petition filed by the mother of Abinta Kabir, Ruba Ahmed. Abnita was one of the many, who were killed in the terror attack in 2016. Lawyers Rokon Uddin Mahmud and Ahsanul Karim had represented the writ in court, while Deputy Attorney General Vipul Bagmar represented the state. This news has been reported in Kaler Kantho, one of the most prominent newspapers in Bangladesh.

An inquiry has also been initiated to determine why the Home Secretary, Information and Broadcasting Secretary, BTRC and Inspector General of Police failed to ban Faraaz. This inquiry will seek answers to questions as to why they failed to ban Faraaz on streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, from cinema halls, cineplexes and television channels, and other film screenings within the country. The inquiry also seeks to establish whether the defendants have acted without legal authority; and if necessary, direct them to take appropriate measures through these means. The defendants were requested to respond to the inquiry.

Another victim of the attack named Faraz had also expressed his objections to the movie. According to Ruba, Faraaz depicts the character of Abinta in a derogatory manner and also shows the law enforcement agencies of Bangladesh in a poor light, which can damage the reputation of the country. According to a report by Live Law, the counsel for petitioners stated that they don’t want the broadcast of this film and the spotlight obtained from it. “These are not celebrities, these are private persons who are grieving," counsel for the petitioner said in the High Court.

