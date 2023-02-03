The action thriller film Faraaz hit the theatres on Friday. The Hansal Mehta directorial was in the news as an appeal was made to ban the film. The film is based on a true incident. In Faraaz, the story of the July 2016 Dhaka attack, which took place at Holey Artisan Bakery in Bangladesh, has been shown.

The looks, posters and trailer of the movie have been widely appreciated. Now, it remains to be seen how Faraaz will perform at the box office amid the storm created by Pathaan.

What was the controversy around Faraaz?

Advertisement

The Delhi High Court rejected a plea filed on behalf of a victim of the attack and her two sons. The woman objected to the name of the film Faraaz as it was her son’s name. The court’s comment on this objection was that if it was an issue of the name, then before the petitioners, the family members of renowned poet Ahmad Faraz should have objected.

In the last hearing, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to Hansal Mehta and the producers. The petitioners alleged that the film was violating their privacy. A single-judge bench refused to grant any relief to the petitioner. A division bench later issued notices seeking answers from the film producers. After getting the reply, the court concluded that there is no merit in the petition.

According to Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Pathaan has been most successful among the other films of the YRF spy universe including Ek Tha Tiger, War and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Read all the Latest Movies News here