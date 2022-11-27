Hansika Motwani Gives a Glimpse of Her 'Best Bachelorette Ever' With Her Bridesmaids, Watch

Hansika Motwani will be tying the knot to her fiance Sohael Kathuriya in a couple of days and the actress is having the time of her life. Recently, she gave a glimpse of her bachelorette party and it is all things fun. The bride-to-be shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen having a fun time partying with hr bridesmaids. The actress can be seen wearing a bride-to-be sash in one of the clips from the montage and her friends can be seen dressed in silk robes.

Hansika, along with her bride squad can be seen walking on the streets, posing for pictures and dancing along with doing other things. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Best bachelorette ever 👰🏼💍✨🍾. #blessed with the #best ❤️❤️❤️"

Hansika Motwani confirmed her engagement earlier this month. She shared a couple of photos showing her fiance proposing to her. It is reported that the couple will tie the knot on December 4.

Recently, a Hindustan Times source said about Hansika, “The actor is planning a close-knit Mata Chowki to start off the wedding celebrations. While the wedding is in Jaipur, Hansika wanted to start the journey of getting married in Mumbai itself. That is why she is starting on a devotional note, by organising Mata ki Chowki in suburbs of Mumbai next week."

The source also said that the function will be held by her family, and close friends. The couple will get married on the evening of December 4 with the Haldi ceremony planned for the morning of the same day. Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony will be held on December 3, with December 2 being booked for Sufi night. A polo match and a casino themed after party on the eve of December 4 are also planned for the guests. The wedding is expected to be held at Jaipur’s Mundota Fort.

