Hansika Motwani in Paris: Actress' Vacation Will Make You Plan One

With new zeal and stunning appearances, the actress has continued to dominate the multilingual industries. Apart from that, Hansika has been keeping her fans hooked on her beautiful pictures while on vacation in Paris.

We are sure going gaga over her and the Eiffel Tower, of course. The actress wore a beige-coloured satin off-shoulder bodycon dress with a slit and looked gorgeous. And she held a bunch of red great balloons in front of the Eiffel Tower. She ended her entire look with a pair of transparent heels, little makeup, and straight hair.

Hansika can be seen smiling as she posed in front of a fountain, offering us a wonderful view of the city’s architecture. Hansika is wearing a frock and an enormous denim jacket in the final shot. She wrote, “Paris, you had me at Bonjour."

Doesn’t she look adorable in this cute little co-ord set? Absolutely yes. The twisted detailings in her top and the ruffled mini skirt made her look beautiful. She paired the entire fit with contrasting blue flats. She carried a jute bag and a hat.

On the work front, the actress was seen in her recent release Maha directed by UR Jameel. The film was released under the banner of Etcetera Entertainment and this was her 50th film.

Hansika made her Tamil film debut in 2011 with the action comedy Mappilai, and she has since participated in several Kollywood films, including Velayudham, Engeyum Kadhal, Oru Kal Kannadi, Singam II, Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru, and Aranmanai. She was also in the Malayalam flick Villain.

Hansika is now working on the Telugu Web series Nasha, directed by G. Ashok. In addition, she will appear in two Telugu films, 105 Minutes and My Name is Shruthi. Hansika was also named on Forbes’ 2014 list of the top 250 celebrities.

