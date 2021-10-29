Hansika Motwani Looks Tailor-made for Showbiz in Her Pink Ruffled Bikini Picture

Hansika Motwani is heating up the atmosphere even in this cold weather. Hansika’s constant posting of glamorous photographs on social media has her admirers in awe. Her gorgeous bikini photos, in particular, have recently gone viral. The actress recently took to Instagram to post some bikini pictures of herself in front of the sky painted with colours of a setting Sun. Hansika looks gorgeous in a pink bikini. The bikini top had layers of fun frills, string detailing, and little “peace sign" cutouts tied to the strings.

The actress has been captivating followers with her bewitching photographs. She captioned her picture, “I never met a sunset I didn’t like".

Advertisement

Read: Hansika Motwani In Ruffled Pink Bikini Is A Sight To Behold, See The Diva Ooze Oomph

In another picture she posted, she looks like the magic herself as she looks for “magic in every moment". Those who are planning a beach vacation will find her ultra voguish two-piece floral bikini an inspiration. Actress Kajal Aggarwal called Hansika ‘Bombshell’.

Meanwhile, Hansika has recently signed a female-centric film titled Rowdy Baby, directed by JM Saravanan. She reportedly took over for Kajal owing to her pregnancy. Raai Laxmi, Sonia Aggarwal, Meena, Ramki, Sathyaraj, and John Kokken are among the many stars in the film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.