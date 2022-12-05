Home » News » Movies » Hansika Motwani Marries Sohael Kathuriya; Actor in Tears During Sindoor Ceremony; Videos Go Viral

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya finally get hitched. The much-in-love couple tied the knot on December 4.

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: December 05, 2022, 07:30 IST

Mumbai, India

Hansika Motwani ties the knot with her longtime beau Sohael Kathuriya.

Actor Hansika Motwani tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Sohael Kathuriya on Sunday, December 4, at a grand wedding ceremony which took place at Mundota Fort and Palace near Jaipur. The first pictures and videos of the couple as bride and groom have surfaced on social media.

Hansika looked absolutely stunning in a red bridal lehenga, while Sohael stunned in an ivory sherwani. A video of Hansika’s grand entry to the wedding venue is going viral on the internet. Another video from the varmala ceremony shows some fireworks in the background as the couple exchanges garlands on stage.

For the Haldi ceremony, the couple was seen twinning in white outfits with yellow floral print. In a photo posted by Hansika’s fan page on Instagram, Hansika was seen radiating a bridal glow in an elegant white suit and floral jewellery. Hansika had her hair tied back while she was seen interacting at the event with her loved ones. On the other hand, Sohael was seen in traditional kurta pyjama.

The couple also opted for an all-white-themed pre-wedding celebration with their guest. Several videos and pictures from their daytime party made their way to social media.For the occasion, Hansika opted for glittering, beaded white gown and paired it with sneakers and sunglasses. Coordinating with her, Sohael looked dapper in an all-white tux. The two arrived at the venue in a swanky white convertible. They matched their steps to Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif’s hit song, Tu Meri from the film, Bang Bang! (2014). They also shared drinks with their arms wrapped around each other.

Before heading to Jaipur for her grand wedding, Hansika Motwani celebrated her bachelorette in Greece with her girl squad.

first published: December 05, 2022, 07:29 IST
last updated: December 05, 2022, 07:30 IST
