Hansika Motwani Opens Up About Breakup With STR Simbu, Says 'It Took Me at Least 7-8 Years...'

Hansika Motwani has been making the headlines ever since her wedding with Sohael Khaturiya which was followed by the release of her documentary Love Shadi Drama. It was a second marriage for Sohael and also a second chance at love for Hansika, who previously dated Tamil actor STR Simbu. In a recent interview, she opened up about her past relationship and said that it took her many years to find love after she parted ways with Simbu.

“It took me at least 7-8 years to say yes to someone. I believe in love. I am a romantic person but I am not very expressive as a romantic person. I believe in the institution of marriage and believe in love. To be honest, I took time and wanted to say yes to someone who is going to be my forever. Sohael came along and made sure that I believe in love even more. He made sure that I fell head over heels for him and yeah, god had his own way," the actress told India Today.

Advertisement

The actress was also asked if there are any lessons she took from the past relationship to which she answered that it was a different relationship, which is over now.

Meanwhile, after her wedding, Hansika was criticised for allegedly breaking Sohael’s first marriage. For the uninitiated, he was married to Hansika’s good friend, Rinky. The actress also attended their wedding ceremony. Addressing the rumours in her documentary, she said, “Just because I knew the person at that time doesn’t mean it was my fault. I have nothing to do with this. Because I am a public figure, it was very easy for people to point at me and make me the villain. This was a price I pay for being a celebrity."

Sohael, who was also present in the episode dismissed all the criticisms calling them “baseless." He said, “The news that I was previously married came out and it came out in the wrong light. It came out as if the breakup was because of Hansika, which is untrue and baseless."

Read all the Latest Movies News here