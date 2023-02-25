Hansika Motwani Reacts to Claims of 'Stealing' Her Best Friend's Ex-Husband, Here's What She Says

Hansika Motwani has responded to claims that she had married her alleged best friend's ex-husband, Sohael Khaturiya. The actress’ reality show, Love Shaadi Drama, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, not only depicts how the actress and her family prepared for the wedding but also addresses some allegations levelled against Hansika and her husband around the time. Previously on the show, the actress had shed some light on how she was trolled after her engagement with Sohael was announced. In an interview with GoodTimes, she opened up about how she met her husband and built their relationship.

After Hansika announced her engagement last year, there were reports that Sohael was first married to the actress’ best friend. It was alleged that Hansika even attended Sohael’s first wedding. The actress was then heavily trolled for stealing her best friend's husband. Now, addressing rumours surrounding their relationship, Hansika said, “The whole narrative media written-best friend, this friend and all…I was like ‘are baap re (oh my God)’.” She continued, “No, but he is my brother's best friend. He's always been around us.”

She goes on to explain how her relationship with Sohael began: “I think I have said this in the series too-ye tha andekha, anjana sa…iske baju me toh mai ghumti thi (He was the unknown, mystery man who was always with me)'. So, he was always around me. I think we both have dated other individualsle l when we were around each other. He was my brother's best friend, and then eventually we became best friends, and that's how it started."

The actress says that many people told her that marrying your best friend is the most suitable thing to do, but she was against the idea. However, after meeting Sohael, her perception changed. “When it happened to me, I was like, ‘I want to take back my words' because marrying your best friend is the most comfortable thing that can happen to your life. I am just blessed," says Hansika.

Earlier in the show, Sohael discussed how the rumours started. He said, “The news that I was previously married came out, and it came out in the wrong light. It came out as if the breakup was because of Hansika, which is absolutely untrue and baseless."

Sohael was first married in 2014, but the relationship did not last long. He explained that the speculation started because he and Hanshika were friends at the time and someone saw pictures of her attending his first marriage.

On December 4, Hansika married Sohael in a lavish wedding ceremony at Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace.

