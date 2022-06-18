Hansika Motwani Recreates Her 'First Co-Star' Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Step, Actor Responds

Telugu actress Hansika Motwani shared a reel of herself dancing to Allu Arjun’s song from his Blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. Well, it’s not just the actress who is high on Pushpa’s fever. It is the entire nation who, months after the release, is still grooving to its music. Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in December 2021 is still making headlines for its trendy songs and massy dialogues.

Recently, Hansika, one of the popular actresses who predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil cinema posted a reel performing her first’ ever co-star Allu Arjun’s Pushpa step. Looking at the same, superstar Allu Arjun reposted the video of his co-star.

Hansika first appeared in the Tamil cinema with the 2011 action comedy film Mappilai, following which she has featured in numerous Kollywood films, including Velayudham, Engeyum Kadhal, Oru Kal Kannadi, Singam II, Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru, and Aranmanai. She has also appeared in the Malayam film Villain. At present, Hansika is working on the Telugu Web series Nasha, directed by G. Ashok. She will also appear in two Telugu films, including 105 Minutes and My Name is Shruthi. Hansika has also been featured in Forbes’s 250 celebrity list in 2014.

The actress was also a part of several Bollywood films as a child artist including Koi… Mil Gaya, Aabra Ka Daabra, Jaago. She was also seen in the film Aap Kaa Surroor, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar fared well, at the box office and broke several box office records and even entered the Rs. 100 crore mark in Hindi belts, and went on to mint 300cr worldwide. The film also starred Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role and saw Samantha Ruth Prabhu do her first dance number for a film.

