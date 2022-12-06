Hansika Motwani Says 'Now and Forever' As She Shares New Pics From Her Wedding With Sohael Khaturiya

Hansika Motwani recently tied the knot with her beau Sohael Khaturiya. On Tuesday morning, the actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures from her dreamy wedding. In the clicks, Hansika and Sohael can be seen dressed as a bride and groom respectively. While Hansika can be seen wearing a gorgeous red bridal lehenga, Sohael sported an ivory sherwani and looked stunning.

In one of the pictures, Hansika and her husband can be seen taking pheras. Another click featured the couple posing together. One of the pictures also captured the sindoor applying ceremony. Hansika captioned the wedding photos, “Now & forever." Check out Hansika Motwani’s wedding pictures here:

Soon after the pictures were shared, fans and friends jumped into the comment section to congratulate the new couple. Esha Gupta wrote, ‘congratulations’ along with red heart emojis. Mandira Bedi also commented, “Congratulations to the both you you". Karan Tacker also shared, “Hey! Congratulations!"

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya tied the knot on December 4 at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. Earlier, pictures from their pre-wedding ceremonies also went viral on social media. For the Haldi ceremony, the couple was seen twinning in white outfits with yellow floral print. Besides this, they also opted for all-white outfits for another of their pre-wedding party with their guest.

Hansika Motwani made her acting debut in 2001 with the show Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand. However, she rose to fame for her role in Hrithik Roshan starrer Koi… Mil Gaya (2003) and Himesh Reshammiya’s Aap Kaa Surroor (2007). Besides these, she has worked in several other movies in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Congratulations Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya!

