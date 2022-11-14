Hansika Motwani Seeks Blessings at Chennai's Kaalikambal Temple for Upcoming Film, See Pics

Actress Hansika Motwane is gearing up for her next film which is touted to be a horror thriller. Directed by R Kannan, the film will see her opposite Shirish Saravanan. Recently, the actress was seen offering prayers at Chennai’s Kaalikambal Temple for her film. In this, Hansika will essay a double role for the first time. The actress can be seen dressed in ethnic wear as she offered her prayers for her project.

Ramesh Bala shared the photos on social media and wrote, “#Hansika did Dharshan at the famous #KaligaambaalTemple in Chennai today before shooting for @Dir_kannanR ‘s emotional horror thriller. For the very first time, #Hansika does dual role in this film produced by @MasalaPix."

Meanwhile, the actress is all set to tie the knot with her beau- Sohael Khaturiya. The actress shared a series of photos from her dreamy wedding proposal, which took place at the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Sohael went down on one knee to propose to Hansika for marriage. In the photos, Hansika looked stunning in a strapless white dress, while Sohael opted for a black suit. The actress captioned the pics: “Now and Forever."

If reports are to be believed, Hansika and Sohael are set to tie the knot on December 4 in Rajasthan. Hansika and Sohael apparently know each other for a while and are also partners in a firm together.

Hansika began her career as a child artist in television shows such as Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Son Pari and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She also had a prominent role in Hrithik Roshan’s film Koi Mil Gaya. She has also worked in several Telugu films including Engeyum Kadhal, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, Velayudham, Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru, and Singam II.

