Hansika Motwani, Sohael Kahthuriya's Dreamy Haldi Pics Go Viral; Couple Looks Stunning In White Ensemble

Actor Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot with her fiancé and businessman Soheal Kathuriya today in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The videos and pictures from their pre-wedding festivities have taken over the internet. Now, the recent glimpses from their dreamy Haldi ceremony are going viral on social media. The couple is seen twinning in white outfits with yellow floral print. They are seen smiling as they cherish the memorable moments before tying the knot.

In a photo posted by Hansika’s fan page on Instagram, Hansika is seen radiating a bridal glow in an elegant white suit and floral jewellery. Hansika had her hair tied back while she was seen interacting at the event with her loved ones. On the other hand, Sohael is seen in traditional kurta pyjama.

See pics and videos from the Haldi ceremony :

Hansika poses for a selfie with her GF at the pre-wedding function.

Hansika stuck a quirky pose for the pre-wedding shoot.

After mehendi ceremony, the couple opted for an all-white-themed pre-wedding celebration with their guest. Several videos and pictures from their daytime party have surfaced online.For the occasion, Hansika opted for glittering, beaded white gown and paired it with sneakers and sunglasses. Coordinating with her, Sohael looked dapper in an all-white tux. The two arrived at the venue in a swanky white convertible. They matched their steps to Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif’s hit song, Tu Meri from the film, Bang Bang! (2014). They also shared drinks with their arms wrapped around each other.

On Thursday, Hansika jetted out of Mumbai with her family members. In a clip, the actor was seen posing with her mother and brother while arriving at the Mumbai airport for their flight. Before heading to Jaipur, Hansika celebrated her bachelorette in Greece with friends.

She had posted a video from Greece and wrote, “Best bachelorette ever (woman with veil, ring, sparkles and bottle with popping cork emojis). #blessed with the #best (red heart emojis)."

Previously, after her Mehendi ceremony, the actress presented a romantic dance with her bae Sohael, in a clip from their sangeet ceremony. The actress looked gorgeous in a blush pink lehenga, on the other hand, the groom-to-be looked handsome in a black kurta pyjama.

The couple made a dreamy entry holding each other’s hands.

Hansika and Sohael are due to be wed on Sunday evening. The wedding ceremony is expected to be held at the Mundota Fort in Jaipur with the presence of family members and close friends.

