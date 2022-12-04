Hansika Motwani, Sohael Kathuriya Hold Hands In Romantic Pic; Check Out Their Special Dance Video

Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Sohael Khaturiya on December 4. The glimpses of her wedding festivities are all over the internet. After her Mehendi and haldi ceremonies, the actress presented a romantic dance with her bae Sohael, in a clip from their sangeet ceremony. The actress looked gorgeous in a blush pink lehenga, on the other hand, the groom-to-be looked handsome in a black kurta pyjama.

The couple made a dreamy entry holding each other’s hands.

Take a look at their sizzling dance performance here:

A picture from their pre-wedding function is also taking over the internet in which the actress is seen holding her to-be life partner’s hand and they are seen lovingly staring at each other.

Recently, photos and videos from Sufi Night went viral as well. For that event, she was seen wearing white sharara set. She accessories her looks with a silver jhumka and minimal makeup. The actress can also be seen grooving with Mehendi applied to her hands. Hansika will reportedly tie the knot at the Mundotta Fort and Palace in Rajasthan.

Last month, Hansika announced her engagement by sharing dreamy photos of Sohael proposing to her. The proposal took place at Eiffel Tower in Paris. Sohael went down on one knee to propose to Hansika for marriage. In the photos, Hansika looked stunning in a strapless white dress, while Sohael opted for a black suit. The actress captioned the pics: “Now and Forever."

Previously, the Koil Mil Gaya actress gave a glimpse of her bachelorette party and it is all things fun. The bride-to-be shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen having a fun time partying with hr bridesmaids. The actress can be seen wearing a bride-to-be sash in one of the clips from the montage and her friends can be seen dressed in silk robes.

Hansika began her career as a child artist in television shows such as Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Son Pari and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She also had a prominent role in Hrithik Roshan’s film Koi Mil Gaya. She has also worked in several Telugu films including Engeyum Kadhal, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, Velayudham, Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru, and Singam II.

