Hansika Motwani, Sohael Kathuria Send Out Wedding Invites, Details Inside

Actress Hansika Motwani will soon be tying the knot with her businessman fiance, Sohael Kathuria. She announced her engagement on social media a couple of days ago and reports state that they will be getting married on 4th December 2022. Now, another report states that the wedding celebrations have begun already and the couple has started sending out wedding invites.

According to Pinkvilla, the wedding invite of the couple gives rustic vibes with oxidized details. The wedding invite also has goodies and a framed photo of them. The publication further reported that the couple will be having the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies on the 3rd of December and will have a Sufi night on the 2nd of December. The family will reportedly enjoy a polo match and a casino theme after party on the eve of the 4th. This will happen at the Mundota Fort in Jaipur, which is more than four decades old.

Reports also suggest that an OTT platform will be live streaming the wedding.

The latest buzz around his celebrity wedding is that an OTT platform will be live streaming the nuptials. However, nothing is officially confirmed.

Meanwhile, the actress shared a series of photos from her dreamy wedding proposal, which took place at the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Sohael went down on one knee to propose to Hansika for marriage. In the photos, Hansika looked stunning in a strapless white dress, while Sohael opted for a black suit. The actress captioned the pics: “Now and Forever."

Hansika and Sohael have apparently known each other for a while and are also partners in a firm together.

