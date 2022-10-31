Hansika Motwani To Marry Her Boyfriend Sohael Kathuriya On December 4 In Rajasthan: Report

Hansika Motwani, best known for her roles in Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Koi Mil Gaya, Desamuduru and Puli, is reportedly all set to tie the knot. If a new report is to be believed, the 30-year-old actress is getting married on December 4 at a destination wedding in Rajasthan. The groom is said to be her boyfriend, a Mumbai-based businessman by the name of Sohael Kathuriya.

The couple allegedly knows each other for a while now and are also partners in a firm together. Hansika’s wedding rituals are said to be taking place in the picturesque location of Jaipur.

“The wedding festivities will be held from December 2 to December 4. It will be a destination wedding in Jaipur (Rajasthan)," a source close to the actress told Hindustan Times. “She is getting married to her boyfriend of a few years," the insider added.

The report mentioned that a Sufi night has been organised on December 2 which will be followed by mehendi and sangeet the next day. A polo match and a casino-themed afterparty have been planned for December 4.

Earlier this month, an IndiaTV report stated that the actress picked a Jaipur fort for the wedding. According to the report, she will marry in Jaipur’s Mundota Fort and Palace and the rooms are being prepared ahead of the big day.

Hansika began her career as a child artist in television shows such as Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Son Pari and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She also had a prominent role in Hrithik Roshan’s film Koi Mil Gaya. Though she worked on a few projects in the Hindi film industry, she made her debut in the Telugu film industry. The stunning actress starred in a number of films, including Engeyum Kadhal, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, Velayudham, Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru, and Singam II.

