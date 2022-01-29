Hansika Motwani To Star In Heroine-Centric Film My Name is Shruthi

Actress Hansika Motwani who has delivered many super hit Tamil and Telugu films has said that this year she is looking forward to taking on 9 new projects. Among these is an untitled heroine-centric film. Hansika will be playing the role of an ad filmmaker in director Srinivas Omakar’s upcoming movie titled My Name is Shruthi. The makers of the film have released a teaser of the crime suspense thriller.

The teaser was released on January 12 and it garnered over 1 million views within one day of its release.

The teaser suggests that the film will be a crime thriller the story of which revolves around a gang involved in human skin trading. Apart from Hansika, My Name is Shruthi will also see stars Prema, Murali Sharma, Pooja Ramachandran, Raja Ravindra, and Aadukalam Naren among others. The film will have music by Mark K. Robin.

The film had gone to floors in July last year. The team of My Name is Shruthi shot the movie while adhering to all the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Apart from My Name is Shruthi, Hansika Motwani has many other projects lined up this year. She has films titled Maha, Partner, Rowdy Baby and 105 Minutes. She will also be starring in a movie by director Vijay Chandar of Vaalu fame.

Hansika is involved in another project with director R. Kannan. She is also working on a web series that will mark her Tamil digital debut at Disney+ Hotstar. Director M Rajesh is helming the series marking the second collaboration between him and Hansika after the 2012 comedy film, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi.

