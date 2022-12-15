Home » News » Movies » Hansika Motwani's Brother Prashant Separated From His Wife Muskaan Nancy?

Hansika Motwani's Brother Prashant Separated From His Wife Muskaan Nancy?

According to sources, Prashant and Muskaan have split and have been living apart for nearly five months.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 15, 2022, 17:43 IST

Chennai, India

Muskaan is a well-known television actress. Prashant proposed to Muskaan in March 2020.
Muskaan is a well-known television actress. Prashant proposed to Muskaan in March 2020.

Prashant Motwani, brother of actress Hansika Motwani, has reportedly parted ways with his wife Muskaan Nancy. They’ve been married for a year. According to sources, the two recently separated. While no official announcement has been made, rumours of their separation have been circulating on the internet.

Many people also pointed out that Muskaan was not seen at any of Hansika’s wedding functions in Jaipur. She was not a participant in any of the rituals or ceremonies. Previously, the Shaka Laka Boom Boom actress shared a number of photos with her Bhabhi.

According to sources, Prashant and Muskaan have split up and have been living apart for nearly five months. They married over a year ago but started facing compatibility issues. The two have differing perspectives on their future together. While Prashant wishes to have a baby and focus on their family, Muskaan wishes to concentrate on her career.

Advertisement

Muskaan is a well-known television actress. Prashant proposed to Muskaan in March 2020. Their wedding was held on March 18, 2021. Muskaan deleted all of her wedding-related posts from her social media handle, according to fans.

RELATED NEWS

Hansika, who we all know from the show Shaka Laka Boom Boom, also stunned her fans when she announced her engagement to businessman Sohael Kathuriya on December 4. Hansika and Sohael looked royal in their designer outfits during their wedding ceremonies.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: December 15, 2022, 17:43 IST
last updated: December 15, 2022, 17:43 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+21PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan And Other Bollywood Divas Arrive In Style At Beauty Awards, See Pics

+29PHOTOS

Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About