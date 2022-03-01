'Happily Married': Abhinay Vaddi Rubbishes Rumours of Split With Wife Aparna

Actor and former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Abhinay Vaddi has said that he and his wife Aparna are “happily married", putting all the rumours of their split to rest. He made the statement in a Q&A session with his fans and followers on Instagram recently. He was answering fans’ questions after getting eliminated from Bigg Boss Ultimate, the ongoing OTT version of Bigg Boss Tamil.

Abhinay Vaddi was recently eliminated from Bigg Boss Ultimate along with Shariq. After coming out of Bigg Boss’ house, he informed his fans about his journey inside the house. He also held a quick Q&A session with his fans during which he was bombarded with questions about his “split" with wife Aparna. The fans sought his clarifications on the reports of their “separation". Many also said that they were disappointed with Abhinay’s eviction from Bigg Boss Ultimate.

Earlier, media reports claimed that Abhinay and his wife Aparna Varadharajan were having differences. These reports emerged after she changed her name from Aparna Abhinay on her Instagram handle to Aparna Varadharajan.

Dismissing the rumours of his split with his wife, Abhinay said, “Firstly, I was shocked to see that news in the media. Was very disappointed to see this kinda false news being circulated by some irresponsible people. Aparna and I are happily married."

Commenting on Aparna’s name change, Abhinav said that she was always and is Aparna Varadharajan.

Abhinay Vaddi and Aparna had exchanged vows in 2007 after dating for a few years.

Abhinay is the grandson of Indian Actor Gemini Ganesa. He made his silver screen debut in 2014 with the Tamil film Ramanujan, a biographical film on great mathematician Ramanujan. Abhinay has an interest in agriculture and farming. He runs his Farm in Chennai.

