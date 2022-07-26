Happy 50th Birthday Jugal Hansraj! A Look at His Insta Photo Gallery

Jugal Hansraj, the Bollywood heartthrob has turned 50 today. Jugal has donned various caps of actor, director, model, producer and now novelist. He started his career in the showbiz industry as a child artist in 1983 with Masoom. He made his debut as the lead actor with Urmila Matondkar in 1994 with Aa Gale Lag Ja.

Jugal came into the limelight with Mohabbatein in 2000 and stole many hearts with his impeccable acting and his looks. He made his directorial debut with Roadside Romeo. He even won the 56th National Film Award for Best Animated Film in 2010. He was last seen in Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh in 2016. Here let’s take a look at his Instagram gallery.

Jugal looks dapper as he always has, he recently took a vacation spree to Old Quebec.

As he wished happy father’s day to his fan, he added a photo along with his son twinning as they looked at the beautiful serene.

Just like his caption says, “Posing like it’s my job". Jugal doesn’t age a bit. He may take your blues away with this snap.

Jugal has never shied to show his love for his wife on social media. He added a monochrome photo with his wife, Jasmine enjoying the beach.

He recently shared a throwback photo from his wedding. They both look adorable.

Jugal looks handsome in the white sweater as he posed for the photo and mentioned that before everything he will prefer coffee

Jugal added another photo with his wife as he enjoyed the holidays with her. The couple looked breathtaking together as his wife looked lovely in the blue sequence dress and Jugal coordinated and teamed up with a Blue sweater and washed denim.

The actor who has turned into a novelist posed with his book, The Coward and The Sword. The children’s book author even expressed that it was a surreal feeling for him.

When Jugal joined Anupam Kher’s US tour, the duo looked dapper in formals as they clicked just before the show.

Jugal shared a sneak peek of behind-the-scenes from his upcoming film Shiv Shastri Balboa. The film also features Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.

