Happy B'day Sidharth Shukla: Fans Pour In Heartfelt Tribute On Bigg Boss 13 Star's Anniversary

Sidharth Shukla is being missed by his countless fans today on his birth anniversary. Sidharth’s demise left a void that can never be filled. The actor passed away in September 2021 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Fans, friends and family, and people who were close to him continue to mourn his death. Many have shared their condolences on various social media sites.

Sharing an old picture of Sid with his mother, a fan wrote, “Happy birthday Sidharth. Love always!” Another fan tweeted, “Words fail to emit the love I have for you Sidharth Shukla. Thank you for coming into my life and filling it with so much love and light. You are my brightest star in the sky, I love you so much. I hope you have the best day in heaven. Miss you big man.”

Advertisement

Sharing a throwback snippet from Bigg Boss, a social media user wrote, “HBD Sidharth Shukla: This is How, I will Remember him, All Happy-goofy Smiling, Forever and Always!”

“I want them to be happy & I really want them to be with me FOREVER." Yes, we are with you. Today, tomorrow, forever,” penned another emotional fan.

Showering love on the late actor, a fan shared a heartfelt tribute and wrote, “You lived ur life King size. Gone from our sight, but we have enough memories of you to remember and celebrate you every day. Once again a very happy birthday.”

Advertisement

Here are some more tributes:

Shehnaaz Gill who was very close to Sidharth and his family also paid a heartfelt tribute to him and wrote, “I will see you again.”

Sidharth Shukla made his debut in the 2008 TV show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He appeared in various sit-coms including Balika Vadhu. Sidharth also impressed fans with his role in Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. With Broken But Beautiful 3, he made his OTT debut. His fans were waiting for his projects including a film with Prabhas and some of his OTT shows.

Read all the Latest Movies News here