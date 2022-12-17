Riteish Deshmukh Turns 44: Actor's Instagram Reels With Wife Genelia D’Souza Are Too Funny to Miss

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RITEISH DESHMUKH: Riteish Deshmukh turns a year older as he celebrates his 44th birthday today. In his nearly two-decades-long career, the actor has entertained fans with a variety of roles. But it was his comic avatar on screen that made him everyone’s favourite. Whether it was Heyy Baby or Dhamaal, he has always managed to make audiences laugh, bestowing us with movies that have become our comfort place.

But the big screen is not the only place where Riteish showcases his impeccable comic timing. The actor is quite active on social media and his Instagram Reels with his wife Genelia D’Souza are a hit online. The duo is an absolute rage online and manages to impress their fans with more fun and entertaining reels every time. And besides their Instagram Reels are also a source of inspiration for every couple out there.

On the occasion of Riteish’s birthday, here are a few of his latest Instagram reels with Genelia that will give you major relationship goals.

Riteish took to his Instagram handle and shared a reel featuring himself with his wife Genelia. The clip seemed to be shot on a beachside and the lovely couple was complemented by the picturesque sunset in the background. Riteish wore a trendy multi-coloured shirt while Genelia wore a grey-coloured tee. For the caption, the actor wrote, “My forever Genelia D’Souza."

The actor penned a heartfelt note for his beloved wife Genelia wishing her on her birthday. The birthday greeting is accompanied by an equally hilarious reel. In the clip, the duo is seen sitting at a table. He mouths the lines, “Samosa ₹ 20 ka ho gaya hai, par yeh ladkiya aaj bhi 16 ki hai."

Genelia who is seen sipping tea in the next frame gave a serious look and pushes Riteish. Captioning the reel, he wrote, “Today, I woke up with my heart racing and a smile that I can’t wipe off my face…It’s raining outside and even the heavens know it’s a special day. Happy Birthday to my best friend, my partner, my lifeline, my critic, and my biggest cheerleader…Genelia, you are my forever walla love."

The couple can be seen winning hearts with their expression game as they make a reel on the popular sound of “Oh my god, did you call me baby?" For the caption, Genelia wrote, “My biggest baby," with green-coloured heart emojis.

This other funny reel was shared by Genelia on her Instagram handle. In the video, the couple was seen wearing ethnic outfits and lip-synced a viral script. The Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na actress looked elegant in a red georgette saree with a colourful border whereas the Tere Naal Love Ho Gya actor wore a pastel-shade kurta.

Following the trajectory, Genelia took to her Instagram handle and shared another funny video. In the clip, the actress lip-synced the lines said by RJ Praveen and wrote, “Kya tumne kissi se pyaar?" in the caption.

Here’s Wishing Riteish a Very Happy Birthday.!

