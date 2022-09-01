Happy Birthday Aamir Ali: Lesser-Known Facts About the TV Actor

Happy Birthday Aamir Ali: Television actor and model Aamir Ali is perhaps one of the most recognizable faces in the Indian television industry. Star of hit shows such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, and Kya Dill Mein Hai, Aamir acted in numerous advertisements before finding his niche as a TV actor. Alumni of American University in Washington D.C, Aamir shot to fame after winning Nach Baliye 3, where he appeared with ex-wife Sanjeeda Shaikh.

Recently, the 44-year-old actor is busy shooting for a film and a web-series. He told ETimes early this year that work has been a good distraction for him. Aamir further went on to add that he is a “very night person" but is trying to be a “medium night and medium day" person.

On the actor’s birthday, here are a few little-known facts about him.

Aamir is a fitness freak

He completely believes in being fit for any role that comes his way. He does that by keeping himself busy in the gym and by playing sports. Aamir’s favorite singer is Lucky Ali

In an interview with Zee5, the actor shared that he has been in love with Lucky Ali’s voice since childhood. He also loves listening to Sufi songs. He loves Bhopali food

In an interview with Times Of India, Aamir mentioned that he loved the food from Bhopal, a city in Madhya Pradesh. “Bhopal was a lovely experience because we were shooting in live locations. I really enjoyed the local cuisine - as a foodie myself I had a great time discovering and relishing the street food in Bhopal." Aamir loves eating sweets

The same interview quoted Aamir admitting that his favorite cheat day meal was sweets. While he didn’t clarify what his favorite dessert was, when asked, he happily admitted that he would eat anything.

We wish Aamir Ali a very happy birthday!

