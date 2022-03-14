Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Mr Perfectionist’s Top Movies and Upcoming Projects

The legendary actor Aamir Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday today. Known as one of the biggest stars of Bollywood, Aamir has given us countless unforgettable movies. From Lagaan to 3 Idiots, the actor has always redefined himself. He is called Mr. Perfectionist as he leaves no stone unturned to ensure his films get the perfect treatment. On his birthday, let’s revisit some of his best movies and a look at his upcoming projects.

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Released in 1988, the movie created a huge buzz during that time. The film follows the story of Raj (Aamir Khan) and Rashmi (Juhi Chawla) who fall in love and elope. The movie was directed by Mansoor Khan, who is the cousin of Aamir Khan.

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

Aamir Khan plays the role of Sanjay who goes through a transformation to win an interschool bicycle race. The movie was released in 1992, and Mansoor Khan collaborated with Aamir for another blockbuster. The song Pehla Nasha from the movie became an evergreen chartbuster.

Lagaan

Released in 2001, the period drama was one of its kind. Aamir Khan leads a weak and inexperienced team of villagers against Britishers for a cricket match that could change their fortune. The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial was nominated for Best Foreign Picture at the Academy Awards.

3 Idiots

This movie created history, every student could relate to this amazing movie released in 2009. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie was based on a book by Chetan Bhagat. Aamir Khan played the role of Rancho who is a bright engineering student but he does not believe in the conventional education system.

Taare Zameen Par

This emotional movie depicts the story of a kid named Ishaan (Darsheel Safary) who is suffering from dyslexia and is sent to study in the hostel. In the 2007 movie, Aamir Khan is Ram Shankar, an art teacher who helps Ishaan to find his lost love for art. The movie was directed by Aamir Khan and Amole Gupte.

In terms of upcoming projects, the actor will be seen in the following movies soon.

Laal Singh Chaddha (2022)

This comedy-drama is going to be released this year on August 11. Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump released in 1994. Advait Chandan is the director of the movie, and you will see Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan reuniting for the movie.

Mogul

The movie is a biopic based on the life of Gulshan Kumar who founded T-Series in the 1980s. Aamir Khan will play the role of Gulshan Kumar in the film which is expected to release next year.

