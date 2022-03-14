Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: 5 Memorable Songs of the Actor For Your Playlist

Aamir Khan is celebrating his birthday today. The actor turned 57 this year. The actor is one of the biggest names in Bollywood. He is well known around the globe for his work. Not only movies, but some of the songs are remembered by his name. On his birthday, let’s take a look at some of the best songs picturised on him.

Papa Kehte Hain

The song was the anthem of every bachelor when it was featured in the movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1989). Aamir Khan becomes the heartthrob of the nation with his cute looks and charming smile. The song is sung by Udit Narayan, he also received Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer for the song.

Pehla Nasha

The love anthem of the 90s, Pehla Nasha is one of the most famous songs of Aamir Khan. It featured in the movie Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar (1992) and it was sung by Sadhana Sargam and Udit Narayan. The song is so full of melody and love, it can make you daydream of your crush.

Rang De Basanti

Featured in the movie with the same title, the song Rang De Basanti is sung by Daler Mehndi and K. S. Chithra. The movie is about a group of friends who lose a friend due to government corruption. The movie was released in the year 2005.

Kaise Mujhe

Sung by Benny Dayal and Shreya Ghoshal, the song can make anyone tear up. Filled with emotions and love, the song featured in the movie Ghajini (2008). The love story of Sanjay Singhania (Aamir Khan) and Kalpana (Asin) is depicted so well in the song.

Give Me Some Sunshine

Every person who couldn’t complete their dreams could feel this song to its core. The song instantly became famous and every student must have played it once in their school or college functions. The song featured in the movie 3 Idiots (2009) and sung by Suraj Jagan and Sharman Joshi.

What is your favourite Aamir Khan song?

