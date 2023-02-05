HAPPY BIRTHDAY ABHISHEK BACHCHAN: Abhishek Bachchan is famously known for portraying solemn and stern characters in movies like the Dhoom franchise, Ludo and Breathe: Into the Shadows. The actor marked his Bollywood debut alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in the movie Refugee, which was released in 2000. Showcasing his exceptional acting skills, he has played a wide range of characters onscreen, from a lover in Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, a businessman in Guru, a politician in Paa, a cop in Dhoom to a rapper in Housefull 3.

His portrayal as an angry young man in Yuva earned him critical acclaim and he received Filmfare’s Best Supporting Actor award for his role. He also has worked in other hit movies like Bunty Aur Babli, Dostana, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Raavan, and Bol Bachchan.

On Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday, let’s take a quick glance at his recent and upcoming projects:

Dasvi (2022)

The movie Dasvi is a comedy-drama that shows the story of Gangaram Chaudhary, a corrupt politician who discovers the importance of education in jail. The illiterate politician tries to educate himself in the jail. Helmed by Tushar Jalota, Dasvi stars Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam in key roles. Breathe: Into The Shadows (2022)

This compelling TV series is a work of art as it taps into the dark mode and raises the question on how far can a father go to protect the lives of his kids. Can a father’s love save a life? Or claim one? The fast-paced series stars Abhishek Bachchan as the protagonist along with Nithya Menen and Amit Sadh. Housefull 5

Just like its previous four instalments, Housefull 5 will be a laugh riot filled with utter chaos, all leading to a hilarious plot and climax. The movie is likely to star Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Ghoomer

R Balki’s upcoming movie Ghoomer is about a woman cricketer who loses her hand and how she is inspired by a person to become a champion. The movie is inspired by the story of a Hungarian right-hand shooter, Karoly Takacs, who won two Olympic gold medals for shooting with his left hand after his right hand was severely injured. The movie stars Saiyami Kher, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and many others.

