Happy Birthday Aditi Rao Hydari: Recent and Upcoming Movies of the Actress

Aditi Rao Hydari is known for her performances in Padmaavat, Wazir and several other Hindi films. The actress also received immense critical appreciation for her role in Neeraj Ghaywan’s short Geeli Pucchi. Other than that, she has also appeared in a number of South Indian films. Before her debut as an actor, she began her career in Bharatanatyam and also worked in a dance group.

The actress has also won accolades including the best actress in Kaatru Veliyidai at the Asiavision award. She also bagged best debut actress (Tamil) at South Indian International Movie Awards. Her role as Sheena, in Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar starring Ranbir Kapoor, also gained immense praise. Here are some of her latest and upcoming films that you must catch up on:

The Girl On The Train

This 2021 mystery thriller was directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and starred Parineeti Chopra, Avinash Tiwary, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kirti Kulhari in the primary roles. The movie is based on Paula Hawkin’s novel of the same name.

Ajeeb Daastaans

The Hindi anthology film consisted of four shorts. Starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead roles, Geeli Pucchi was directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. The film won the actress a lot of appreciation for her portrayal.

Sardar Ka Grandson

Sardar Ka Grandson is a comedy-drama which starred Aditi Rao Hydari in a cameo, playing a younger version of Neena Gupta’s character, Sardar Kaur. It also had Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

Maha Samudram

The Telugu film starred Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Anu Emmanuel. It was directed and written by Ajay Bhupathi.

Hey Sinamika

This Tamil romantic-comedy starred Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal. The film is a remake of the 2008 Argentine film A Boyfriend for My Wife and was written by Madhan Karky.

Gandhi Talks

The upcoming dark comedy film is directed by Marathi director Kishor Pandurang Belekar and stars Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, Siddharth Jadhav and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles.

