Happy Birthday Aditya Dhar: How Uri Director and Yami Gautam Came Closer, Got Married

Director Aditya Dhar is celebrating his 39th birthday today. Dhar started his career as a lyrics writer in Kabir Khan’s 2008 release Kabul Express and later also worked on the dialogues of films like Aakhrosh (2010) and Tezz (2012). However, Dhar’s breakthrough came in 2019 with the release of his directorial debut Uri: the Surgical Strike. The film was based on the real-life events of India’s airstrike on terrorist camps in the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). The film established him as a director in Bollywood. Bur Uri: the Surgical Strike did not just start a new chapter in Dhar’s professional life but also his love life.

He came closer to Yami Gautam during the shoot of the film and eventually tied the knot with her on June 2, 2021, in an intimate ceremony. When the couple shared the picture of their wedding on social media announcing their marriage, it came as a surprise to not just the fans but also many celebs. The duo had never talked about their relationship and when they did it was only after their wedding.

Talking about her love story in an interview with Hindustan Times, Yami revealed that she came close to Dhar during the promotions of their film. It eventually started as a mutual friendship before turning into love.

When asked about how they managed to keep the affair under wraps, Yami said that the media did not find out about it. Adding that both of them were very private as individuals, the actor said that they were never into outings and that probably helped them. She revealed that their close friends, however, knew about the equation

Yami started her career with television in 2008 before working in regional cinema ahead of her impressive debut in the 2012 release Vicky Donor that Ayushmaan Khurrana opposite her.

