Happy Birthday Ahmed Khan: Baaghi 2 to Heropanti 2, Must-Watch Movies of the Filmmaker

Being a choreographer, actor, writer, producer, and director, Ahmed Khan exhibited his talent in several ways and cemented his name in the Hindi film industry. He first appeared in 1987 blockbuster Mr. India as a child artist and later choreographed tracks in numerous films in his career. He took up direction in 2004 with Lakeer and helmed more Bollywood hits later.

On the occasion of his 48th birthday let’s look at the top movies that Ahmed Khan has directed so far.

Lakeer

This 2004 action-drama marked the directorial debut of Ahmed Khan. The film was star-studded and featured actors like Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Sohail Khan, and John Abraham in prominent roles. Besides directing it, Khan also wrote the screenplay of the film and left an impression in his very first attempt as a director. Fool N Final

Ahmed Khan tried his hand at crafting an action-comedy and released Fool N Final in 2007. He put together a huge cast that comprised Sunny Deol, Shahid Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Ayesha Takia, Paresh Rawal, and Sameera Reddy among other big names. The film was perceived as a hilarious entertainer by the audience. Baaghi 2

Khan helmed the second sequel of Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 2 which turned out to be a huge success at the box office. Released in 2018, the action-packed film became one of the highest weekend openers of that year. Besides Tiger, it also starred Disha Patani, Prateik Babbar and Jacqueline Fernandez. Baaghi 3

The third instalment of the Baaghi franchise was also directed by Ahmed Khan. Although the overall collections of the action thriller were impacted by the pandemic, it grossed Rs 17 crore on the opening day. After the success of its prequel, Khan lived up to the hype and delivered a thrilling entertainer. Besides Tiger, the film featured Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. Heropanti 2

Casting Tiger Shroff again in the lead role, Ahmed Khan directed this 2022 action film. It was packed with dramatic sequences and had a good opening at the box office. Heropanti 2 also starred Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in prominent roles.

