Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Beauty Queen, Versatile Actress, Perfect Daughter-in-law, Loving Wife, Doting Mother

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned a year older today, November 1. From winning the Miss World 1994 crown to making her acting debut with Mani Ratnam’s 1997 film Iruvar, becoming a global glamour icon and marrying into the Bachchan family, Aishwarya’s life hasn’t been an ordinary one.

She has also pledged to donate her beautiful green eyes to the Eye Bank Association of India. She has been doing a lot of charitable work post her Miss World win and was honored with a special award at Miss World 2014 ceremony for the same.

The actress’s stardom, which goes beyond her films, has always attracted her some great work opportunities. However, she has always kept her family as her first priority. There was a time when the actress was offered a Hollywood film, Seven Pounds, alongside Will Smith, but she turned it down. Aishwarya, who is married to actor Abhisekh Bachchan, had said in an interview with IANS that she did not turn down the film because she wanted to celebrate Karwa Chauth back home. Actually it was reported that she returned to India to fast for Abhisekh’s well-being on the festival.

She had said, “That’s what they wrote in the US press… that I preferred to return to Mumbai to ‘starve’ myself for a religious occasion than to meet Smith for the film. That’s completely incorrect. The script reading for The Seven Pounds was just after Diwali when Dadimaa’s (Teji Bachchan) health dipped drastically. So I didn’t make that trip out to LA for the reading session with Will. Is that wrong? Not to me. I’d any day put family over career."

Her mother-in-law, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan had also spoken highly of her as her daughter-in-law. On an episode of Koffee With Karan, She had said, “I think its wonderful because she is such a big star herself. But when we all are together, I have never ever seen her push herself, I like that quality that she stands behind, she’s quiet, she listens and she’s taking it all in."

Most recently, Aishwarya, who was vacationing with her husband and daughter Aaradhya at a foreign location, returned to the country to celebrate her father-in-law, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan’s 79th birthday. Even if you scroll through the former Miss World’s social media handles, it is loaded with family pictures.

From being a beauty icon to a versatile actress to a loving wife to a perfect daughter-in-law to a doting mother, she has pulled off every role with grace. Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan!

