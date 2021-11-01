Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will celebrate her 48th birthday on November 1 this year. The former Miss World has been ruling millions of hearts in India right from her first film in 1997. She has done many films after that and has made a mark with her long career with some exceptional performances. A very special category among these films have been films that she has done with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

MOHABBATEIN (2000)

Aishwarya’s first association with the Bachchan family is Mohabbatein. While Yash Raj was launching three debut stars with this film and the central conflict was between Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan, Aishwarya holds her own. Along with the romantic scenes with SRK, Aish also has a memorable scene with Big B.

HAM KISISE KUM NAHIN (2002)

Aishwarya impressed everyone with her comic timing in this comedy also starring Ajay Devgan, Sanjar Dutt, along with Amitabh who played Aish’s elder brother.

KHAKEE (2004)

In this multi-starrer there, there is a twisted surprise for all Aishwarya fans. Big B plays the troubled cop in this one with a huge responsibility to save his life along with the lives of other members of his team.

BUNTY AUR BABLI (2005)

While the film itself was a big hit, Aish’s special appearance song Kajra re has had the most popular visuals of the film with Aish matching steps with Amitabh and Abhishek.

GURU (2007)

This has to be Abhishek Bachchan’s finest performance of his career, who ably supported by his partner Aishwarya. The film also stars R. Madhavan, Mithun Chakraborty, and Vidya Balan in key roles.

SARKAR RAJ (2008)

This Ram Gopal Varma is a special experience primarily because of the fact that the trio comes back on screen together. The film is a sequel to Varma’s Godfather remake Sarkar, which had also marked the Hindi film debut of Katrina Kaif in 2005.

