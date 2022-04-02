Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: Best Performances By the Actor

Ajay Devgn, the star who is known for his versatile acting prowess, is an equally influential, fantastic Bollywood personality. He has been into films for over three decades. The Singham star is an actor par excellence, with a very stunning filmography.

Born as Vishal Veeru Devgn, Ajay made his acting debut when he was 15 years old. Recipient of Padma Shri, 2 National Awards, 4 Filmfare Awards, besides many other prestigious accolades, Ajay had established himself as an extremely bankable actor, and exceptionally influential producer, director as well.

From comedy, drama to action and romance, Ajay has been entertaining audiences with his talent with aplomb. The star has featured in over 100 films. As he turns a year older, let’s take a look at some his best performances in movies:

Zakhm

His brilliant acting earned him his first National Award for this movieZakhm. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, starring Pooja Bhaat alongside, Ajay’s performance was sincere, touching and phenomenal.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh

Though Ajay Devgn has been touted as an action star given his stunt background, he has consistently proved his acting mettle in all kinds of genres.The Legend of Bhagat Singh bears testimony to his brilliant acting range. He received his second National Award for portraying the role of the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh with perfection.

Gangajal

Essaying the role of an honest IPS officer, Ajay was excellent. He delivered one of his finest performances in this crime drama. Directed by Prakash Jha, the movie starring Gracy Singh had won a National Award.

Omkara

In this movie directed by Vishal Bhardwaj (which was an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Othello), Ajay played the lead role as Omkara. He lent an indigenous, native flavour to his character and cemented his position as a brilliant actor in this crime drama movie amidst an ensemble cast.

Deewangee

This Anees Baazmee psychological thriller brought out one of the best performances of the superstar. Ajay won his first Filmfare Best Villain Award besides a Screen Award, Bollywood Movie Award and a Zee Cine Award for the same category, for essaying the role of a psychopath killer.

Hum Dil de Chuke Sanam

Ajay’s performance as Vanraj in this epic love story directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali was hugely appreciated. His silent, deep gazes, measured expressions made him stand out in this Aishwarya Rai-Salman Khan film. Ajay’s masterful portrayal of a quiet character of a husband, lover, charmed the audience.

