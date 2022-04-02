Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: RRR Actor Memorable Moments with Kajol, Nysa and Yug Devgn

Ajay Devgn turns a year older today. He is an actor, film director, and producer who has worked predominantly in the Hindi film industry. He is married to actress Kajol and they have a son named Yug and daughter Nysa. Ajay Devgn has over 100 films to his credit. As the actor celebrates his 53rd birthday, here is a sneak peek into some of his family moments:

Ajay Devgn shared a picture with his son Yug from their vacation in the Maldives while cruising through. The actor can be seen having a good time with his son.

Advertisement

Smile please! Kajol shared this happy family photo featuring herself, Ajay, their son, her mom Tanuja and her sister Tanishaa last month.

The actor shared a heartwarming picture of his son Yug napping peacefully in the Maldives, on the occasion of the latter’s birthday.

Ajay Devgn shared a picture with his wife Kajol from the sets of a comedy show, on the occasion of Kajol’s birthday. Kajol can be seen leaning onto Ajay while laughing and it is as adorable and romantic as it can get.

Devgn shared an adorable picture with his daughter Nysa on her birthday. The father-daughter duo is looking just perfect while holding each other for a good click.

The actor shared a picture of his daughter Nysa on the occasion of Daughter’s Day with a moving caption. Nysa can be seen acing a Lehenga.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.