Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi to Rudra, Latest Movies and Web Series of the Actor

Ajay Devgn is an actor, director, and producer who has worked predominantly in Bollywood. The actor turns 53 today. Devgn is one of the successful and highest-paid celebrities in Bollywood. He has many notable works to his credit and he has also been the recipient of several prestigious awards including the National Film Awards and Padma Shri.

As the actor turns 53 today, check out some of his latest movies:

RRR

RRR is Ajay Devgn’s latest film. It is directed by SS Rajamouli and stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay in the lead roles. The film has already earned Rs 500 crore worldwide since its release. Ajay Devgn portrays the role of Venkata Rama Raju, the father of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju. This fictional film revolves around the story of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj in the pre-independence era.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Ajay Devgn played the role of Rahim Lala in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. Even though Devgn’s role as Lala was short, his performance won the hearts of many. The film is inspired by the real-life story of Gangubai Kathiawadi, who ruled the Kamathipura brothel in Mumbai in 1960s.

Sooryavanshi

Ajay Devgn played the role of Bajirao Singham in Rohit Shetty-directed Sooryavanshi, which was released in 2021. Sooryavanshi featured Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif in the lead roles and performed extremely well at the box office. Ajay Devgn reprised his role as Bajirao Singham in Rohit Shetty’s cop-universe.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India

Ajay Devgn played the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The film first streamed on Disney+Hotstar and later, released in theatres. The film revolves around the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war and sheds light on how 300 women from a local village had put their lives to risk to restore the bombed airstrip of Bhuj.

Meanwhile, also check out Ajay Devgn’s latest web series

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

Ajay Devgn made his OTT debut with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, which premiered on 4th March on Disney+Hotstar. The actor played the role of a super cop named Rudra Veer Singh, who sets on a journey through the maze of psychopathic minds in the crime-ridden streets of Mumbai.

Ajay Devgn has a lot of upcoming projects this year, including Runway 34, which will release on the 29th April. He also has Drishyam 2 in the pipeline.

