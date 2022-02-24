Happy Birthday, Akash Thosar: Sairat Star Wanted to Join Armed Forces, Acting Just Happened

Sairat, the Marathi romantic drama directed by Nagraj Manjule, was a box office success. With this flick, Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar made their acting debuts. Akash, who turned 28 years old on Thursday, February 24, became an overnight star with this flick. However, also had a tremendous impact on Akash’s life.

The Sairat actor always wanted to be either a police officer or join the armed forces.

Yes, you read that right. Akash told ETimes in an interview: “It was more of a coincidence that I became an actor. I never considered acting and never gave any audition. I always wanted to join the armed forces. But now, acting is something that I am thoroughly enjoying"

Akash is currently gearing up for the release of his debut Hindi film Jhund in which he will co-star with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. He just unveiled his character’s appearance from the flick. He shared a photo in which the actor is wearing a black shirt and spectacles. Jhund is modelled around the tale of Vijay Barse, a sports teacher who pioneered slum soccer. In the film, he will play Sambhaya.

Notably, Jhund was supposed to be released in September 2019, but there have been several delays owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Not long ago, there were also reports that the makers might premiere the film on OTT. i

However, the film’s theatrical release has already been confirmed by the producers. The film, directed by Nagraj Manjule, will be released in theatres on March 4, 2022.

In addition to Sairat and Jhund, Akash has acted in Lust Stories and the Disney Hotstar original series 1962: The War In The Hills, helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar starring Abhay Deol.

