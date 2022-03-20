Happy Birthday Alka Yagnik: 5 Songs by the Singer One Can’t Miss

For nearly four decades now, popular playback singer Alka Yagnik has been giving us many memorable songs. Her melodious voice has struck a chord with listeners across age groups and continents. The legendary singer’s songs have often featured in BBC’s Top 40 Bollywood Soundtracks of all time review. Recently, she claimed top spot in YouTube’s Music Charts & Insights list of best global artists in 2021. The two-time recipient of the National Film Award has sung maximum number of female solos in her Bollywood career. As the prolific female playback singer turns a year older, let’s relive some of the best songs crooned by Yagnik:

Baahon Ke Darmiya - Khamoshi - The Musical

Advertisement

Alka Yagnik and Hariharan lent their vocals to this beautiful and evergreen song in the 1996 romantic drama. It was picturised on the lead pair of the film — Salman Khan and Manisha Koirala — who took the popularity of the song to another level with their on-screen chemistry.

Gazab Ka Hai Din - Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

This song brings back memories of Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla lost in a forest amid nowhere as Juhi’s character sings to Aamir. The romantic song from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak was a breakthrough of Alka’s music career.

Ek Din Aap Yun Humko Mil Jayenge - Yes Boss

Advertisement

One of the sweetest songs which became soulful because of Yagnik’s melodious voice. Filmed on Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan, the song was also crooned by Abhijeet. Javed Akhtar gave memorable verses to Jatin and Lalit’s music.

Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein - Raja Hindustani

Yagnik sang this song for Karishma Kapoor’s character in Raja Hindustani which connected with the audience. The soundtrack of the film was also a massive hit at the time. The male version of the song was crooned by none other than Udit Narayan, who formed several special collaborations with the singer.

Agar Tum Saath Ho - Tamasha

A more recent one, this heartbreaking song from Tamasha simply give goosebumps to the listener. Filmed on Deepika Padukone and a distant Ranbir Kapoor, this song has music by A.R Rahman which justifies the evocative impact of the track.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.