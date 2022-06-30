Happy Birthday Allari Naresh: Top Movies of the Telugu Actor

Allari Naresh is a prominent south star, who predominantly works in Telugu films and is known for his unconventional performances on the big screen. The actor began his career as a comic actor in commercial cinema and went on to win several awards, including the Nandi Award for Best Supporting Actor and the Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award in 2008 for his role as Gali Seenu in the film Gamyam.

On the occasion of his birthday, we present to you a list of his most popular films:

Allari

This movie was directed by Ravi Babu and co-starred Allari Naresh, Swetha Agrawal, Nilambari, Chalapathi Rao, and others. Because the film was a commercial success, it was remade in Tamil as Kurumbu and released in 2003. Gamyam

This film was directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and featured Allari Naresh, Sharwanand, Kamalinee Mukherjee, and many more. The role of Gaali Seenu in this movie is considered to be one of the most memorable roles of his career. Gamyam was remade in Tamil as Kadhalna Summa Illai and in Kannada as Savaari. Poraali

Poraali was directed by Samuthirakani and starred Allari Naresh, M. Sasikumar, Swathi Reddy, Nivetha Thomas, Jayaprakash, and others. The film was a huge commercial success, and it was remade in Kannada as Yaare Koogadali, which was released in 2012. The story follows two young men who escape from a place and meet the love of their lives in Chennai. Sudigadu

This is a Telugu comedy film directed by Bhimaneni Srinivasa Rao and starring Allari Naresh and Monal Gajjar in the lead roles. The film follows Shiva, a larger-than-life hero who is searching for his parents after they are kidnapped by a criminal. In this film, the actor played a double role. Action 3D

Anil Sunkara directed this film, which starred Allari Naresh, Shaam, Vaibhav Reddy, Raju Sundaram, Neelam Upadhyaya and others. It was one of the first few 3D comedy films of India and it was inspired by the 2009 Hollywood film The Hangover.

