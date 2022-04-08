Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: 5 Blockbusters of the Stylish Star

Tollywood Superstar Allu Arjun celebrates his 40th birthday today on April 8, 2022. The stylish actor is known for his outstanding portrayal of diverse roles in Telugu films. Allu Arjun made his debut in Telugu film industry with 2003 film Gangotri and in a career spanning 19 years he has given many blockbuster movies.

With the cult success of his recent movie, Pushpa: The Rise, he has become quite popular across India. The Sukumar directorial Telugu action drama was dubbed in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. The Hindi version of the film was released on 1400 screens and made an opening collection of Rs 3 crore at the box office.

Even before Pushpa: The Rise, several Hindi dubbed films of Allu Arjun have been quite successful at the box office. Here are five hit movies of Allu Arjun which are available in Hindi.

Bunny: The Hero

Allu Arjun’s Bunny: The Hero was a tale of vengeance. The daughter of a businessman falls in love with a man called Bunny; her father resists but eventually accepts their relationship. Nevertheless, things turn sour when Bunny demands the entire land and business as dowry. However, there is a flashback to it, which makes the picture more fascinating. In this 2005 VV Vinayak directorial Allu Arjun and Gowri Mujal played the lead roles.

Arya

Arya is Allu Arjun’s second film, directed by Sukumar, which earned Allu Arjun a massive fan following and catapulted him to stardom with his endearing performance as a lover boy. The romantic action film was released in 2004 under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Desamuduru

Allu Arjun’s career took a new turn with Desamuduru, which released in 2007. Puri Jagannadh, famed for his distinctive hero characterisations, presented Allu Arjun in a fresh light in this movie. Allu Arjun played the role of the journalist and actress Hansika Motwani made her debut with this movie. The Hindi dubbed version of the film, Ek Jwalamukhi, is accessible on Goldmines Telefilms’ YouTube account.

Vedam

Vedam is one of the films which brought much respect and appreciation for Allu Arjun’s acting. Allu Arjun was excellent in the character of Cable Raju, a middle-class man with huge goals. The 2010 Telugu blockbuster is available in Hindi as Antim Faisla.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is one of Allu Arjun’s finest films. His third partnership with Trivikram Srinivas was quite successful. The film faced heavy competition from superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru, but it became one of the biggest grossing films of 2020. The Hindi dubbed version of the movie is accessible on ERD Telefilms’ YouTube channel under the same title.

