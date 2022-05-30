Happy Birthday Allu Sirish: Top Performances of the Telugu Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ALLU SIRISH: Long before he gained prominence with his films like Kotha Janta, ABCD, and Srirastu Subhamastu, Telugu actor Allu Sirish made his debut as a child actor in 1995 Tamil film Mayabazar. Then eight years later, Allu got the chance to shine playing the lead role in 2013 Gouravam.

Although the actor has just few films under his belt, he has managed to leave a mark in the film industry through his remarkable performances. So, today as Allu Sirish turns 35, let us look at some his top performances.

Gouravam

Directed by Radha Mohan, Gouravam featured Allu Sirish in the lead role of Arjun. The film was a bilingual social drama that highlighted the issue of honor killings. In the film, Allu shared the screen with Bollywood actors like Yami Gautam and Prakash Raj and gave a stellar performance. Kotha Janta

The romantic comedy was directed by Maruthi Dasari where Allu captivated audience with his comic timing. He played the role of Sirish, a young and selfish TV anchor who falls for a girl. Allu’s love interest in the film was Routine Love Story fame Regina Cassandra. Sirastu Subhamastu

Sirish here played the role of a rich kid who falls in love with a middle-class girl. Although the movie was a moderate hit, the performance of the actor gained fame and he made it to the limelight. Okka Kshanam

Okka Kshanam is counted among one of the underrated performances of Allu Sirish. The movie is a romantic sci-fi and was helmed by Vi Anand. Allu as Jeeva and his partner Joshna’s life takes a turn as they meet their neighbour and realise they are living parallel to them, just a year behind.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.