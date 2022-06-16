Happy Birthday Amaal Mallik: 4 Melodies by the Artist That Will Soothe Your Soul

Blessed with a melodious voice, music director Amaal Mallik has been mesmerising us with his soothing voice since 2014. Starting young and then going on to carve his niche in the Bollywood industry, the artist made his debut by composing three songs for Salman Khan’s movie Jai Ho in 2014.

He came into the limelight by grasping all the attention with his captivating work in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kapoor & Sons and Sanam Re. Brother of singer Armaan Malik, Amaal has not only recreated many iconic songs, but has also worked with several A-listers in Bollywood, and continues to wow the audiences. On the occasion of his 31st birthday, here is the latest list of songs by Amaal Mallik which will surely soothe your soul:

Tum Aaogey

In the tranquilising voice of Armaan and Amaal, Tum Aaogey is from Akshay Kumar’s 2021 actioner Bell Bottom. Amaal’s impeccable music work along with the heart-melting lyrics by Rashmi Virag will keep you etched to the song till the end. Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon

Winning many awards, this music video has marked its presence in every Bollywood lover’s heart. Featuring Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta, the romantic lyrics of Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon by Rashmi Virag send the listener to a completely different zone. And yet again in 2019, the composition of Amaal in the voice of Armaan captivated their fans’ attention. Kar Gayi Chull

Kar Gayi Chull became the most played song in the parties post-2016. Featuring Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Fawad Khan from the film Kapoor & Sons, Kar Gayi Chull will surely force you to shake your leg at its euphoric tunes and quirky lyrics. Ghar Se Nikalte Hi

Recreating the 90s magic, Amaal reprised the classic Song Ghar Se Nikalte Hi in soothing Armaan Mallik’s voice, which became a piece of go-to music for every long journey. Produced under the banner T-Series, Ghar Se Nikalte Hi is written by Kunaal Vermaa.

