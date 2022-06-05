Happy Birthday Amit Sadh: Latest Movies and Web Series of the ‘Kai Po Che’ Actor

Amit Sadh is one of those actors who made a mark in the industry with their first film itself. Amit, who started his acting career with television show Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr, became a popular face among the young audience in the early aughts. However, a thirst of an artist to learn more is always there. So, to excel in his art, Amit joined The Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York. As soon as he came back, he got the life-changing role with Kai Po Che and the rest is history.

In just a decade, he has taken over the industry with his amazing set of roles in films such as Guddu Rangeela, Sultan, Running Shaadi, and Sarkar 3. Not just this, the actor even explored the OTT space and appeared in Amazon Prime Video original, Breathe among others. As the actor celebrates his birthday today, let’s take a look at his latest and upcoming films and web series.

Advertisement

7 Kadam

The web series released in 2021 on Eros Now is a tale of a father and son relationship. The series was directed by Mohit Jha and showed the dream of a father to see his son as a renowned footballer. The film casts Amit Sadh, Ronit Roy and Deeksha Jha in lead roles and received mixed reviews from critics and audience. Jeet ki Zid

The first season of the web series released last year on Zee5. In the series, Amit played the role of a retired Indian Army special forces officer Major Deependra Singh Sengar. Vishal Mangalorkar’s directorial takes us on a powerful journey of the officer who lost his ability to walk in the Kargil war. The film also casts Amrita Puri and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. Shakuntala Devi

Vidya Balan’s blockbuster film, Shakuntala Devi is the biopic of the Indian mental calculator who can calculate huge numbers in just few seconds. Amit was seen in the role of Shakuntala Devi’s son-in-law in the film.

The film was released on Amazon Prime Video due to COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Shakuntala Devi was written and directed by Anu Menon and was jointly bankrolled by Sony Pictures Networks India, Abundantia Entertainment and Genius Films. Yaara

The action drama directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia stars Vidyut Jammwal, Shruti Haasan, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma, Kenny Basumatary, and Ankur Vikal in various pivotal roles. The film which was supposed to hit the theatres was released on a digital platform in July 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was received well by the audience and the performance of the whole cast was appreciated well. Operation Parindey

The film was a ZEE5 original but wasn’t able to grab the eyeballs. The film inspired by true events was based on interesting events and happenings post-surgical strikes. It was helmed by Sanjay Gadhvi, popularly known for the Dhoom franchise.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.