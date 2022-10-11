Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Actresses Who Made the Best Jodi with Superstar of the Millennium

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMITABH BACHCHAN: Amitabh Bachchan continues to charm the audience with his spectacular persona. The legendary actor not only left us awestruck by his screen presence but also gave us many unforgettable performances with some of the leading Bollywood heroines of his time. Those iconic on-screen pairings had left an indelible mark. On his birthday, let’s reminisce the list of leading actresses the superstar has acted with in his illustrious 4 decade-long career:

JAYA BACHCHAN

Advertisement

Amitabh and Jaya starred in many classic movies (Abhimaan, Mili, Sholay, Chupke Chupke) during the 1970s. Zanjeer was the couple’s first major hit film, and he became an overnight star with the angry young man image. Their adorable chemistry exuded unique warmth.

HEMA MALINI

Amitabh also effortlessly romanced the dream girl. Their camaraderie was brilliant in movies like Satte pe Satta, Naseeb, Nastik, Veer Zaara, Babul, Baghban and many more.

Advertisement

REKHA

Advertisement

One of the hottest pairs to have sizzled on-screen and charmed the audiences was Rekha-Amitabh. Silsila, Mr. Natwarlal, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar were some of their memorable movies.

ZEENAT AMAN

This fashionable and cool on-screen pairing brought about a new flavour in Hindi cinema. The unconventional, bohemian persona of Zeenat coupled with Amitabh’s larger than life image gave many superhit movies like Don, Dostana, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Laawaris, The Great Gambler, Pukar.

PARVEEN BABI

Another top actress of the 70s to have enticed the audience was Parveen Babi. The magical Amitabh-Parveen pair gave blockbuster films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Do Aur Do Paanch, Namak Halaal, Shaan and Khuddar, Deewar.

RAKHEE GULZAR

Amitabh’s pairing with Rakhee was highly appreciated by the viewers. They starred in movies like Barsaat Ki Ek Raat, Reshma Aur Shera, Kabhie Kabhie, Kaala Patthar, Kasme Vaade, Shaan, Shakti; and turned out to be an iconic pair.

JAYA PRADA

Amitabh’s on-screen pairing with Jaya Prada was an instant hit. The duo set the screen on fire with their delightful chemistry in films like Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswati, Aaj Ka Arjun, Aakhree Raasta, Kohram.

Few more…

Apart from the above-mentioned actresses, Big B had also shared screen with Waheeda Rehman, Neetu Singh, Mousumi Chatterjee, Rati Agnihotri, Asha Parekh, Saira Banu, Sridevi, and created magic.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here