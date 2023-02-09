Happy Birthday Amrita Singh: Mard, Khudgarz to 2 States, Popular Movies of the Veteran Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMRITA SINGH: Amrita Singh turns a year older today. The actress made her Bollywood debut in 1983 with Beetab alongside Sunny Doel. She has been nominated multiple times throughout her career for Filmfare and IIFA awards owing to her impeccable acting skills. The actress backed the Filmfare Award in 1994 for Aaina and her role in 2 States also received a lot of praise. Apart from Bollywood, Amrita Singh has also appeared in several Ekta Kapoor daily soaps where she received recognition for her acting in negative roles.

On the occasion of her 65th birthday, let us take a look back at the actress’ most popular movies:

Beetab

Amrita Singh’s debut movie released in 1983 marked her spot in Bollywood where she played the lead opposite Sunny Doel. Written by Javed Akhtar and directed by Rahul Rawail this romance drama received several Filmfare Awards. Mard

Sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, this action drama was released in 1985. The movie marked a stepping stone in her career as it was a hit at the box office. Directed by Mohan Desai, Mard too received a Filmfare nomination. Khudgarz

Directed by Deepak Sareen, Khudgarz featured Jackie Shroff and Amrita Singh in the film. She won her first Filmfare Award for her role as Roma in the Best Supporting actress category. 2 States

Amrita Singh also played senior roles in Bollywood, her role as a typical Punjabi mother in Two States, based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel was highly praised. Hindi Medium

Sharing the screen with the late actor, Irrfan Khan, Amrita Singh in the movie played the role of Principal Lodha in 2017. Her stage appearance as a negative character marked another unforgettable performance in Bollywood. Badla

Sharing the screen with the legends Big B and Shah Rukh Khan, Amrita Singh’s performance as Rani Kaur is believed to be one of the most dynamic roles she has played so far by many movie critics.

