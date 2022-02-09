Happy Birthday Amrita Singh: A look At Her Bollywood Journey From Betaab To Badla

Sara Ali Khan may be the princess of the silver screen now, but her mother, Amrita Singh, was once the heartthrob of Bollywood. The yesteryear actress had a massive fan following, thanks to her beautiful face and contagious grin. Amrita was born in Pakistan on February 9, 1958. Today is her 64th birthday.

Her Bollywood debut was marked with the film Betaab in 1983. Amrita began receiving several offers from prominent filmmakers following the release of this film, as her maiden film was a big success. Amrita has appeared in a number of blockbuster movies such as Mard, Saheb, Khudgarz and others in the 1980s, opposite prominent faces including Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt.

At the time, the actress was at the zenith of her career. Though she appears in fewer films these days, she continues to steal the show with her outstanding performances. The actress has not lost her onscreen charm even after so many years. Kavita Malhotra of Two States and Nina Wadhwa of Aurangzeb are a few examples. She also starred as Principal Lodha alongside Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium. Apart from that, the portrayal of Rani Kaur in Badla received a lot of praise from everyone, including Tapsee Pannu, who played the female lead in the film.

Advertisement

Amrita and Sara are one of Bollywood’s most-loved mother-daughter duos. As a result, it’s reasonable for the viewers to want to see the two together onscreen. Despite previously working together on a commercial, we have yet to see both on the silver screen together.

Sara earlier revealed that as a youngster, she thought her parents were ‘negative people’. Sara claimed in an interview with a prominent magazine that after witnessing her father, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita in Omkara and Kalyug, she felt her ‘father uses foul language and mommy runs a porn site.’

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.