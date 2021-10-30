Happy Birthday Ananya Panday: Actress' Love Life Continues to Pique Interest, A Look at Her Link-ups

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is only three films old in Bollywood but she has caught the younger generation’s fancy pretty fast. Not only does she have a bubbly and vivacious personality, but also knows how to serve beautiful looks on social media from time to time. Needless to say, her attractive features make her one of the most sought-after ladies in the industry.

Apart from her movies, a general topic of curiosity has been her love life. The 23-year-old has managed to guard her love life till now, not revealing any details of her past and present affairs. In 2019, she was linked with her Pati, Patni Aur Woh co-star Kartik Aaryan, but the truth came out pretty fast that they were never really together and there was no truth to their relationship rumours. However, the tease did help their movie do some pretty good business at the box office. Even their chemistry was well-liked in the film. Ananya was spotted several times with Kartik during those times, leading to speculations, but nothing concrete came from that period of guess-work on her love life.

After Pati, Patni Aur Woh released, she jumped into filming of Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. At that time, Ishaan had reportedly broken up with the co-star of his debut film Janhvi Kapoor and was living the single life. That status seemed to change for him pretty fast.

Ananya and Ishaan seemingly got close during the filming of their movie. Cut to some time later, in mid-2020, Ishaan began reaching out in the comments section of her Instagram pictures and kept dropping in flattering messages, which of course fueled further rumours of their alleged romance. Both actors expressed their excitement of working together in the movie and could not stop praising each other in various interviews. Ishaan had revealed during another interview that the photo wall in his room had a picture of Ananya. He further shared that during the shooting of Khaali Peeli, Ananya helped him to detach from the aspects of movie-making that does not necessarily concern him, thus keeping him mentally relaxed.

Later that year, they jetted off on a trip to Maldives and kept sharing hot pictures of each other. This looked like the confirmation everyone needed on rumours they were together. Post this, Ishaan and Ananya kept stepping out in public on various occasions and looked relaxed in each other’s company.

Most recently, when Ananya was embroiled in the drugs case involving Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, Ishaan was by Ananya’s side and kept her company. He even visited her on the day she appeared before authorities with flowers. This gesture would have made her feel pretty special. And of course, we believe that they look cute together.

