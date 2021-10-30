Happy Birthday Ananya Panday: Check Out Her Past and Upcoming Movies

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday celebrates her 24th birthday on Saturday. Daughter of actor Chunky Panday, Ananya made her debut in acting in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. Since then, the actress has come out with two more movies Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli.

As Ananya progresses on her Bollywood career, let us take a look at her past and upcoming projects.

>Student of the year 2 (2019)

Starring in Punit Malhotra’s directorial, Ananya portrayed the fun and smart character of Shreya Randhawa. The high-school drama also starred Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in lead roles, with Aditya Seal playing the villain. The movie was produced by Karan Johar, who directed the first installment of Student of the Year which came out in 2012.

>Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019)

Ananya channeled the other woman trope in this romantic comedy starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar as a married couple. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the movie depicts the story of a married man who gets involved in an extra-marital affair with his client.

>Khaali Peeli (2020)

The movie released during the pandemicstarred Ishaan Khatter opposite Ananya. Directed by Maqbool Khan, the movie depicts the story of a street-smart taxi driver played by Khatter, who picks up a girl while he is on the run and ends up in an exciting roller-coaster turn of events. Khaali Peeli was released on streaming platform Zee5 in October last year.

>Liger

Liger will be Ananya’s first multi-lingual pan India film which will star Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. The film will also feature former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson. Liger is being touted as an intense action drama which will have Vijay’s character in the centre. The movie is directed by Puri Jagannadh.

>Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Ananya recently released a teaser of her upcoming film with Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan will be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. The film will also mark the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh and is being promoted as a coming of age story of three friends in Mumbai.

>Shakun Batra’s next

Ananya also has Shakun Batra’s upcoming untitled film in the pipeline. The project also stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles. The plot of the film has been kept under the wraps but it is touted to be a film about dysfunctional dynamics.

Wishing Ananya Panday a happy birthday!

