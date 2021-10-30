Happy Birthday Ananya Panday: From Vijay Deverakonda to Ishaan Khatter, What Co-stars Said About Her

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in Student Of The Year 2. The actress is only three films old, but she has caught the younger generation’s fancy. And as far as her social media feed is concerned, she knows how to serve absolute chic looks. Apart from her upcoming projects in the industry, Ananya makes headlines for her hilarious remarks on ‘nepotism’ and ‘struggle.’

In the last three years, Ananya has impressed her co-actors and fans with her bubbly and vivacious personality. From the hard work she puts in while shooting for a film to her social media initiative, here is what stars have said about the actress.

Popular Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda, who will be seen opposite Ananya in the upcoming film Liger, praised the latter for doing a ‘splendid job’ in the movie. Vijay said that Ananya has put in a lot of effort and has done her part very well in Liger and everyone is going to love her when they watch the film. The Telugu actor will be seen playing the role of a missed martial artist in 'Liger'.

Ahead of the release of Khaali Peeli, in an interview, Ishaan Khatter stated that Ananya has a special quality of doing exactly what the director asks to do. Comparing her to a sponge, Khatter praised Ananya’s ability to absorb. He shared that Ananya had impressed every single person on the sets of Khaali Peeli, right from choreographers to the DOP. Khatter believes that Ananya will grow with every film.

In 2019, Ananya had announced an initiative, ‘So Positive’ to tackle social media bullying. Director-producer Karan Johar, actor Varun Dhawan, director Punit Malhotra, Aparshakti Khurana, Dia Mirza, Athiya Shetty along with several other Bollywood celebs hailed the actor for the initiative. They took to their Instagram Stories, which are now deleted, to laud Ananya and show support to ‘So Positive.’

