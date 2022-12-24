HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANIL KAPOOR: Ever since he began acting back in the 1980s, Anil Kapoor has played a variety of roles. He has performed in straight-up dramatic parts, action movies, crime dramas, love stories, and even in Hollywood projects. His adaptability in the field is highly renowned. Even after all these years, he’s still going strong and challenging the young performers. The actor has delivered critical performances in movies like Slumdog Millionaire, 24: India, Race 3, Taal and many more. Be it his exceptional dialogue delivery or his method of acting, drama comes naturally to him.

To mark his 66th birthday, here’s a look at Anil Kapoor’s recent and upcoming films that fans and movie buffs can take note of.

JugJugg Jeeyo

Anil Kapoor starred alongside Neetu Kapoor in the much-acclaimed film JugJugg Jeeyo. The film also starred Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul in crucial roles. The story revolves around two couples from different generations who go on to confront their issues about marriage.

Thar

Anil Kapoor shared screen space with his son Harshvarrdhan Kapoor in the Netflix film Thar. The action-crime film also starred Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. The story of Thar centres on an urban dweller who relocates to a remote town to conduct some exploration, but there is more to this man than first appears.

Animal

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Anil Kapoor is gearing up for his role in Animal. The film will also see Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The gangster drama will explore the turbulent interactions between all the players, which finally leads to the protagonist assuming animal traits. The film is currently in its production stage and is expected to release in August, 2023.

Fighter

It was last year when Anil Kapoor joined the cast of filmmaker Siddharth Anand’s highly-anticipated film Fighter. The film, Fighter, will be the first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. It is also touted as the country’s first-ever aerial action drama. The movie is reported to release in January 2024.

Abhinav Bindra Biopic

It’s been a long time since the Abhinav Bindra biopic was announced. Based on the true story of Abhinav Bindra, a retired professional shooter and former World and Olympic champion in the 10-metre Air Rifle event. However, it’s been five years, and the film is still in the works. In fact, there was a rumour that the film had been shelved, which Anil Kapoor, who is involved with the project, denied.

