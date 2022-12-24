Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor: Lesser-Known Facts About the Actor as He Turns 66

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANIL KAPOOR: Anil Kapoor is celebrating his 66th birthday this year. The evergreen actor started his acting career with a small part in the 1979 release Humare Tumhare. He did small roles in several roles before his making marks with his 1983 release Who Saat Din. And there has not been any looking back since then. The actor has delivered several memorable hits, carving his own place in Bollywood for over 4 decades now.

On his birthday today, here are a few lesser-known facts about the actor.

Anil made his debut as a lead actor in the 1980 Telugu film Vamsa Vruksham. The turning point of his career was the 1983 film Woh Saat Din. The film established him as a leading actor in Bollywood. Anil Kapoor’s performance in Mr India is recalled by many. However, he was not the first choice for the film. Shekhar Kapur earlier offered the lead roles in the film to Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna. After both declined the offer, he finalised Anil to headline the film with Sridevi. And the rest is history. Another film that landed with Anil Kapoor by chance was Shankar’s Nayak. The film was first offered to Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. However, after things did not materialise with this actor, Shankar signed Anil Kapoor. Nayak has been a landmark film in Anil Kapoor’s character Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor have worked in 18 films, the pair was a household name in the 80s and 90s with films like Ram Lakhan, Tezaab, Beta, and Pukar He has also sung in some of his films. Anil Kapoor’s first song was in Chameli Ki Shaadi in 1986. Anil Kapoor is suffering from calcification of the shoulder. The problem is on the joints and it can happen on any joint of the body. But he is a fitness freak, and this disease does not affect him.

