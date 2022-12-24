Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor: My Name Is Lakhan to The Punjaabban, Watch Top Songs of the Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANIL KAPOOR: Anil Kapoor is one of those Bollywood actors who create a different space altogether when they perform. While the actor is aging like fine wine, his presence on-screen also keeps getting better with each film. He’s known for his performances in movies like Meri Jung, Karma, Janbaaz, Aap Ke Saath, Mr. India, Ghar Ho To Aisa, Awaargi, Benaam Badsha, among others. His first international film role was in the Academy Award-winning film Slumdog Millionaire.

Advertisement

Anil Kapoor has a number of accolades to his name, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Critics) for Virasat, the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for Taal, and National Film Award for Best Actor for Pukar. The actor also won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for Dil Dhadakne Do. To this day, his energy and conviction are unmatchable.

Take a look at some of his hit songs on his birthday:

My Name Is Lakhan

‘Dhina dhina dha’ is a timeless hook step, which we aren’t getting over anytime soon. Anil Kapoor created a different level of energy and it remains his trademark.

Advertisement

Kate Nahin Kat Te

This Anil Kapoor song had the magic that the 80s were known for. His Mr. India performance with the legendary Sridevi is a memory that the generation still cherished.

Advertisement

Romeo Naam Mera

The typical heroic vibe of this song made it a super hit number at that time. The song had Anil Kapoor dancing, with a crowd cheering for him – and it’s almost difficult to meet the same energy.

Koyal Si Teri Boli

It’s undeniable that Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit created magic on-screen. The song had the characters expressing their love for each other, and the montage was playful yet deeply innocent. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yek4hrl25qU

Gallan Goodiyaan

The song was a treat and it’s a staple during all occasions when all you want to do is dance. Anil Kapoor recreated his ‘Dhina dhina dha’ step as Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh followed.

Gud Naal

This perfect Punjabi song was the perfect addition to the wedding celebration, but Anil Kapoor’s energy was definitely the cherry on top of the cake. The hook step looked like a loose Indian version of the chicken dance, and it was truly fun.

The Punjaabban

It is yet another Punjabi song that was lifted to a whole another level with Anil Kapoor’s presence. The hook step became a viral trend on Instagram.

We wish Anil Kapoor a very happy birthday!

Read all the Latest Movies News here